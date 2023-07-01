Ranchi, July 1: Three persons were arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl under Pithoria police station limits in Jharkhand's Ranchi, officials said on Saturday. According to the Superintendent of Police (SP) Ranchi Naushad Alam, one of the accused has been identified as Subhash Oraon.

During the investigation, the victim in her complaint alleged that the incident took place while she was returning from a fair (mela) with her sister," said the SP.

The Ranchi SP stated that the accused Subhash Oraon, a friend of the victim's sister, took her along on the pretence of dropping her off at home but instead called his three friends and committed the crime while the victim was returning from the fair.

The official further said that the fourth accused in the case has been absconding and that the police are trying to nab him. Subsequently, the police have registered a case against the accused under appropriate sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the POSCO Act, added the official.

"We have registered a case into the matter under sections 366 (A), 376 (D) of the IPC and section 6 of the POCSO Act," said the Ranchi Police.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

