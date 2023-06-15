Mumbai, June 15: On her way to a test on Wednesday morning, a 20-year-old student was sexually attacked in a moving local. On rape-related accusations, a porter has been detained.

At 7:27 am, the student boarded a local service between CSMT and Panvel in the second-class ladies' compartment. Apart from her, the carriage contained an old woman. She fought back as a guy jumped into the cabin just as the train started to move and began sexually abusing her.

When the elderly woman shouted that she was going to contact the police, the accused did not pay attention. The student was able to escape and exit the train just as it arrived at Masjid station.

For sexually abusing the 20-year-old student on a moving Harbour line local on Wednesday, a 40-year-old porter was detained. Nawaz Karim (40), who was detained by joint teams from the GRP and the RPF, was charged with rape under the Indian Penal Code eight hours after his detention.

For the protection of women, coaches for women are escorted by a guard from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday's incident happened after the escorting duties were over. The student, who was riding in the ladies section of the second class, was able to slip away from the suspect and exit the train at Masjid station. Then, she took off and jumped into a common compartment.

When the helpline received the call, they deployed female police officers to Sanpada station to assist the train. They led the woman to the Belapur test site, where she told the supervisor about her incident. She received assurance from the supervisor that it would be fine if she skipped the test and that plans would be made for her to take it again later. The woman was subsequently led by the female police officers back to CSMT, where she filed a report at about 11 a.m.

