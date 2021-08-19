Amritsar, August 19: A birthday party in Punjab's Amritsar turned tragic after two friends were shot dead after a fight over cake-smearing. Reports inform that the youngsters, who were in their 20s, had gathered for a birthday party of Tarunpreet Singh at a hotel on the Majitha road. According to a report by Hindustan Times, the incident took around 6.45 pm when at least two dozen young men were having fun at the birthday party.

The report quotes cops saying that the deceased has been identified as Munish Sharma and Vikram Singh of Amritsar. Meanwhile, the accused, identified as Money Dhillon, who belongs to the Sultanwind area, is on the run. Soon after the incident was reported, Police rushed to the spot to take a stock of the situation. Rajasthan Shocker: Student Opens Fire at Teacher in Jaipur, Detained.

Additional deputy commissioner of police Sandeep Malik, was quoted by Police saying that the hotel staff stated a scuffle ensued among the guests over smearing of the cake. Soon after, Dhillon opened fire from his pistol. He fired around 5 rounds in which the bullets hit Munish and Vikram. The official informed that Munish died on the spot, while the other, who was rushed to the hospital was declared dead on arrival.

The report informs that police saw the CCTV footage installed in and outside the hotel. The cops said a Preliminary probe has suggested no rivalry between the victims and the accused, adding that investigation is underway.

