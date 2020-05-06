Purvanchal Expressway Work Resumes Post MHA Guidelines in Wake of COVID-19

Purvanchal Expressway. (Photo Credits: Twitter)

New Delhi, May 6: For the development of the remotest eastern region and to ensure its connectivity to Uttar Pradesh’s capital (Lucknow) and also further to the national capital, Delhi, the state government had decided to develop Purvanchal Expressway. The construction of the expressway was halted due to lockdown as the strength of workers had reduced considerably. Almost half of the assigned workers were not available for the work.

But the good news came after the Ministry of Home Affairs came up with guidelines regarding some relaxations in lockdown 3 which was extended till May 17th. Under it, construction work could resume after following social distancing norms and precautionary measures to be checked by authorities governing the construction work. Labour Ministry Asks States & UTs to Transfer Funds to Construction Workers Via Direct Benefit Transfer Mode Amid COVID-19 Outbreak.

Construction Work at Purvanchal Expressway

Following MHA guidelines, UP Expressway and Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) has managed to kickstart construction of the 340km-long Purvanchal Expressway by engaging 5,000 workers in all eight packages. The development comes two days after the state government issued an advisory to restart construction activity to boost the pandemic-hit economy.

Project Benefits

With the construction of Purvanchal Expressway, accelerated convenient mode of transportation shall be available between the Eastern boundary of UP and Delhi. Being an access controlled Expressway, it would provide benefits like fuel saving, time saving and control in pollution level, along with reduction in accidents.

