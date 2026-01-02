New Delhi, January 2: Popular social media influencer Shadab Jakati, famous for his "10 rupees wala biscuit" viral videos, has once again found himself at the center of a major public controversy. This latest dispute involves serious allegations leveled by Khurshid (also known as Sonu), the husband of Iram, Jakati’s frequent video co-star and reel partner. The situation escalated recently after Khurshid reached a police station in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut, claiming his family life has been disrupted by Jakati’s influence.

The dispute became public when Khurshid arrived at the Incholi police station, seeking protection. He alleged that his wife, Iram, spends a significant amount of time with Shadab Jakati under the pretext of filming videos. Khurshid further claimed that Iram leaves the house without notice and is allegedly "conspiring" with Jakati to harm him. Influencer Shadab Jakati, Accused of Making ‘Obscene Remarks’ in Front of a Minor, Released on Bail; Says Video Was Just a Cute Compliment for His Daughter.

In a video, Khurshid was seen requesting security for himself and his children, asserting that his wife’s association with the YouTuber has led to the breakdown of their domestic peace.

Iram's Husband Khurshid Seeks Police Help

Influencer Iram Responds to Husband Khurshid’s Allegations

In response to the accusations, Iram released a video statement dismissing her husband's claims as baseless. She clarified that her work with Shadab Jakati is a source of income that allows her to provide for her children. Iram further alleged that Khurshid has been physically abusive toward her, stating that his public outburst is an attempt to harass her because she wishes to live separately.

Iram Alleges Domestic Violence, Seeks Divorce From Husband

Shadab Jakati and Iram in Reels

Shadab Jakati: A String of Legal Hurdles

This incident follows a separate legal challenge for Jakati in late 2025. In November, the influencer was briefly arrested by Meerut police following complaints regarding a "vulgar" reel featuring a minor. While Jakati was granted bail after clarifying that the child in the video was his own daughter and his comments were misunderstood, the incident intensified public scrutiny of his content. Shadab Jakati of '10 Rupay Wala Biscuit' Viral Reel Fame Buys Mahindra Scorpio N Automatic, Thanks Fans for Support (Watch Video).

Who Is Shadab Jakati?

Shadab Jakati is a prominent Indian social media influencer and YouTuber from the village of Incholi, near Meerut. He shot to national fame in 2024–2025 following a viral reel where he delivered the now-iconic deadpan line, "10 rupaye wala biscuit ka packet kitne ka hai ji?" (How much is the 10-rupee biscuit?). This quirky interaction, characterized by his unique walking style and innocent delivery, became a massive cultural trend, inspiring memes and videos from celebrities like rapper Badshah and cricketer Rinku Singh.

Before finding internet stardom, Jakati worked as a driver in Saudi Arabia. Today, he commands a following of over 4 million subscribers on YouTube and millions on Instagram, collaborating with major brands such as Samsung and Britannia. While his content is primarily focused on light-hearted comedy skits and family vlogs, he has recently faced legal scrutiny in Meerut over the nature of his viral reels, though he maintains that his work is purely intended for entertainment and representing his hometown.

