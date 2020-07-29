Ambala, July 29: The five Rafale fighter aircraft, which will land at the Ambala airbase in Haryana today, will receive a 'water salute' on its arrival there. IAF chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria will receive five Rafale jets that will land at the Ambala air base on Wednesday for induction. Water salutes have been used to mark the retirement of a senior pilot or air traffic controller, the first or last flight of an airline to an airport, the first or last flight of a type of aircraft, or other notable events.

A water salute occurs for ceremonial purposes when a vehicle travels under plumes of water expelled by one or more fire fighting vehicles. The Rafale is a 4.5 generation aircraft and has the latest weapons, superior sensors and fully integrated architecture. The fleet of 5 Rafale jets include three single seater- and two twin seater- aircraft. They will be inducted into the Indian Air Force as part of its No 17 Squadron, also known as the Golden Arrows at Ambala air base. Rafale Landing in India Today: First Batch of 5 Rafale Aircraft to Arrive in Ambala by 2 pm.

Here's the tweet:

Water salute to be given to the five Rafale fighter aircraft after their landing at Ambala airbase in Haryana today. Air Force Chief RKS Bhadauria to be present at the airbase at that time. (File photo of a Rafale fighter aircraft) pic.twitter.com/cCW3tZ9FKj — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2020

In the view of the Rafale aircraft landing, the local administration in Ambala has beefed up security and has imposed Section 144 along with banning photography of Rafale aircraft during landing. The prohibitory orders by the Ambala district administration will be in force throughout the day. The order said the air base is surrounded by villages including Dhulkot, Baldev Nagar, Garnala and Panjokhara and National Highway 1-A.

