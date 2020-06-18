Rahul Gandhi Birthday: 'Service Week' by Maharashtra Youth Congress to Mark Congress Leader's 50th Birthday

Mumbai, June 18: The Maharashtra Youth Congress has announced a 'Service Week' from Friday to mark senior party leader Rahul Gandhi's 50th birthday on June 19, a party leader said here on Thursday.

The 'Seva Saptah' will see office-bearers and workers carrying out various welfare activities to ease the lives of the poor and migrants hit by the Coronavirus pandemic, said Maharashtra Youth Congress (MYC) President Satyajeet Tambe.

The highlight would be distribution of 'Nyay kits' to thousands of people in the unorganized sector like labourers in the construction and farm sectors, containing foodgrains, masks, sanitisers, medication, etc.

The MYC party activists will help the unemployed migrants who have shifted from urban to rural areas to get MGNREGS job cards and employment opportunities, organize blood donation camps, tree plantation drives, and other welfare activities, he added.

"Corona Warriors like doctors, nurses, paramedics, sanitation workers, police, essential supplies staffers and government employees shall be felicitated as a mark of gratitude," Tambe said.

The 'Seva Saptah' shall be implemented from villages and city wards to assembly levels across the state, covering the maximum number of needy people.

On the occasion of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's 50th birthday, the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) activists shall also distribute 50 lakh 'Nyay kits' to displaced migrants all over the country.

