Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reached Kedarnath Temple in Uttarakhand on Sunday, November 5, and was warmly greeted by the locals. Gandhi is reportedly on a three-day personal visit to the hill state and is all set to offer prayers at the renowned Lord Shiva shrine today. Former National President Congress has also appealed to his party workers that no one should come to meet him during this visit as it is a personal visit. However, the latter was seen meeting with the locals at Kedarnath Dham in a recently surfaced video. Telangana Assembly Election 2023: Rahul Gandhi Takes Dig at BJP Over OBC CM Promise, Says ‘You Get 2% Votes Here, How Are You Going to Do It?’ (Watch Video).

Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Reaches Kedarnath Temple

#WATCH | Congress MP Rahul Gandhi reached Kedarnath Dham in Uttarakhand. (Source: AICC) pic.twitter.com/sE6G9xVPSq — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) November 5, 2023

