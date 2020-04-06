Rahul Gandhi Shares Heart-Warming Picture on Twitter, Says India Should Unite as One Keeping Aside Religion and Caste in Its Fight Against COVID-19

Rahul Gandhi Shares Heart-Warming Picture on Twitter (Photo Credits: Twitter, @RahulGandhi)

New Delhi, April 6: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday urged people of the nation to remain united in India's fight against the deadly coronavirus. Taking to Twitter, Gandhi said that this time is an opportunity for people of the nation to put aside religion and caste and fight for a common purpose i.e. to defeat COVID-19. Sharing a heart-warming picture of two kids, one dressed as Krishna (Hindu) and the other dressed as a Muslim with a skull cap, the Congress leader added that compassion, empathy and self sacrifice are central to the nation's battle against COVID-19.

"The Coronavirus is an opportunity for India to unite as one people, putting aside differences of religion, caste & class; to forge one common purpose: the defeat of this deadly virus. Compassion, empathy& self sacrifice are central to this idea. Together we will win this battle", Gandhi tweeted. Rahul Gandhi Says 'Clapping and Shining Torches' No Solution to COVID-19.

Here's the tweet:

The #Coronavirus is an opportunity for India to unite as one people, putting aside differences of religion, caste & class; to forge one common purpose: the defeat of this deadly virus. Compassion, empathy& self sacrifice are central to this idea. Together we will win this battle. pic.twitter.com/rVmJg6tan2 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 6, 2020

Earlier this month, the former Congress President had said that India needs India specific strategy to combat COVID-19 which has been declared pandemic and number of cases are rising daily. Rahul Gandhi tweeted, "At the Congress CWC meeting today I emphasised the urgent need to devise an India specific strategy to combat the #COVID19 Pandemic & for Congress workers & leaders to help soften the blow by assisting the poor & the most vulnerable sections of our society in every possible way."