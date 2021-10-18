New Delhi, Oct 18: Train services were disrupted at 30 places as farmers sat on railway tracks in Haryana, Bihar and Karnataka, demanding arrest and resignation of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Misra Teni in connection with the October 3 Lakhimur violence.

As per information received from the Northern Railways, farmers were camping on the tracks at Sonipat railway station in Haryana.

Farmers also held protests at Lalganj railway station in Bihar and Vijayapura railway station in Karnataka. Rail Roko Protest By Farmers: 30 Locations Affected, 8 Trains Regulated in Northern Railway Zone.

However, trains are arriving at stations like New Delhi, Old Delhi and Ghaziabad on time, except a few trains which are only 15 minutes behind schedule.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), which is an umbrella body of 40 farmer unions, has called a six-hour nationwide 'rail roko agitation' from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday.

Farmers said, a free and fair probe into the Lakhimpur violence case cannot be ensured till the Union Minister is removed from the cabinet.

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) national spokesperson Rakesh Tikait said that if government does not listen to their demands, agitation will be intensified in future.

The 'rail roko' agitation will be peaceful and railway property will not be damaged, the SKM said in a statement.

The Morcha has also appealed to all its constituents to strictly follow the guidelines.

However, police has diverted route as a precautionary measure at Ghazipur border, where farmers are sitting on protest for almost a year against three farm laws.

Traffic leading to Ghazipur border from Dabur building side has been diverted and is being sent via Anand Vihar, resulting in traffic snarls at various places.

