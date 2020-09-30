New Delhi, September 30: Heavy rainfall is expected to hit several parts of northeastern states from October 1 to October 3, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. In its all India weather bulletin on Wednesday, the IMD said that rainfall activity is set to gain momentum over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during till October 3, 2020. "Rainfall activity is very likely to increase over northeastern states from 01st October with widespread and isolated heavy falls over Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura, Nagaland, Manipur and Mizoram during 01st to 03rd October, 2020", the IMD release said. Monsoon 2020 Could End in Normal to Above Normal Category, Says IMD.

The IMD said that conditions are becoming favourable for further withdrawal of Southwest-Monsoon from most parts of Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi & Western Himalayan region and some parts of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh during next 24 hours. The IMD added that a cyclonic circulation lies over westcentral Bay of Bengal of Andhra Pradesh coast in lower to upper tropospheric levels. Under its influence, scattered rainfall with moderate thunderstorm & lightning very likely over south peninsular India during the next two days.

The IMD further added saying that heavy rainfall is likely over Odisha and coastal Andhra Pradesh today, i.e. on September 30, 2020. Moreover, moderate thunderstorm with lightning is very likely in places over south Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Rayalaseema, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Telangana, coastal Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during next 12 hours.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 30, 2020 11:15 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).