New Delhi, November 15: Heavy rainfall along with thunderstorm and lightning is expected to lash parts of south India in the coming days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had said. In its all India weather bulletin, the IMD said that widespread rainfall activity is expected in parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala till November 18, 2020. "Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning and isolated heavy falls is very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal and Coastal Andhra Pradesh during November 15-16, over Rayalseema on November 16 and Kerala on November 17 and 18", the IMD said in its release.

The IMD further said that a Western Disturbance lies as a cyclonic circulation at 3.1 km above mean sea level over Afghanistan and neighbourhood. It added that under the influence of the Western Disturbance and its interaction with lower level easterlies, heavy rainfall with thunderstorm, hailstorm and lightning is very likely over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh during next 24 hours. Monsoon 2020 Could End in Normal to Above Normal Category, Says IMD.

The IMD said that no large change in minimum temperature over the country during next 2-3 days, Fall by 2-4°C over northwest and adjoining central India during subsequent 2 days. Moreover, scattered to fairly widespread precipitation accompanied with thunderstorm, hailstorm and lightning is very likely over Punjab Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh, North Rajasthan, Northwest Madhya Pradesh on today, the November 15, 2020.

