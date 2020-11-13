New Delhi, November 13: Heavy rainfall is expected to lash parts of South India including Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andhra Pradesh over the next few days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The weather agency said that isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during next 5 days and over parts of Andhra Pradesh on November 15 and 16, 2020. "Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm & lightning very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Lakshadweep area during next 4-5 days", the IMD said. Monsoon 2020 Could End in Normal to Above Normal Category, Says IMD.

The IMD said that rainfall can be attributed to the trough in easterly at lower levels from cyclonic circulation over Sri Lanka coast to southwest Bay of Bengal off north Tamil Nadu Coast. The weather agency further added that under the influence of a Western Disturbance and its interaction with lower level easterlies, widespread precipitation and rainfall very likely over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan & Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh on November 14-15.

The IMD said isolated rainfall is very likely over Uttarakhand on November 15-16, over plains of northwest India and adjoining central India on November 15, 2020. "Gradual rise in minimum temperature by 2-3°C over Northwest India and by 2-4°C over Central India during next 2-3 days. No large change in minimum temperature over rest parts of the country during next 4-5 days", the IMD added.

