New Delhi, November 17: Heavy rainfall is expected to lash several parts of Tamil Nadu in the coming days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. According to S Balachandran, Director, IMD Chennai, moderate rainfall is likely to occur over south Tamil Nadu and North Tamil Nadu during next two days. Giving details about the rainfall activity, Balachandran said that heavy rainfall likely to occur over southern districts like Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tuticorin, Thoothukudi and Ramanathapuram during next 24 hours.

"Fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorm and lightning is very likely over Kerala and Lakshadweep on November 17th & 18th and over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during next 24 hours and reduce thereafter. Isolated to scattered light rainfall activity accompanied with thunderstorm & lightning is very likely over Coastal & South Interior Karnataka on 17th & 18th", the IMD said in its release.Monsoon 2020 Could End in Normal to Above Normal Category, Says IMD.

Here's the tweet:

Moderate rainfall likely to occur over south Tamil Nadu & North Tamil Nadu during next 2 days. Heavy rainfall likely to occur over southern districts like Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tuticorin, Thoothukudi & Ramanathapuram during next 24 hours: S Balachandran, Director, IMD Chennai

The IMD said that under the influence of a fresh Western Disturbance, light isolated to scattered rain is very likely over Western Himalayan region from November 18 to 20. Moreover, the minimum temperatures are very likely to fall gradually by 2-4°C over northwest India and north Madhya Pradesh during next 4-5 days.

In its all India weather bulletin, the IMD said that a cyclonic circulation lies over Maldives and a trough in easterlies runs from this circulation to Southeast Arabian Sea in lower levels. The weather agency said that a low pressure area is likely to form over Southeast Arabian Sea around November 19, 2020 and is very likely to concentrate into a Depression over the Arabian sea during subsequent 48 hours.

