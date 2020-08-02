Jaipur, August 2: The Rajasthan Cabinet on Sunday approved the amendment in Rajasthan Judicial Service Rules, 2010. According to the amendment, candidates from the most backward class (MBC), including Gurjars, will now get five percent reservation in the state Judicial Services. Earlier, only one percent reservation was given to MBC. Rajasthan Political Crisis: 'If High Command Forgives Rebels, I Will Welcome Them Back', Says CM Ashok Gehlot.

An official statement said that the government had amended the Rajasthan Judicial Service Rules, 2010, through the state cabinet on the initiative by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. Candidates belonging to the more backward classes have been demanding amendment in the judicial service rules for a long time. The more backward classes include Gurjars, Raika-Rabari, Gadiya-Lohars, Banjara and Gadariya. Rajasthan Political Crisis: Congress MLAs Supporting CM Ashok Gehlot Shifted to Jaisalmer.

Tweet by ANI:

The amendment to Rajasthan Judicial Service Rules, 2010 was made amid the political crisis in the state. Earlier in the week, Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra agreed to a new proposal sent by the Gehlot government to convene the assembly session from August 14.

