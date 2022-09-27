Rajasthan Congress crisis seems to be deepening as party's Desciplinary Committee issued notice to three CM Ashok Gehlot-loyalist leaders. The notice has been issued against RTDC Chairman Dharmendra Rathore, chief whip Mahesh Joshi and Parliamentary Affairs minister Shanti Dhariwal. Congress party took the step after observers in the state submit report to Interim President Sonia Gandhi, saying disciplinary action should be taken against these leaders. CM Ashok Gehlot's name was not mentioned in the report. Also Read | Rajasthan Congress Crisis: Sonia Gandhi Seeks Written Report From Ajay Maken, Mallikarjun Kharge.

