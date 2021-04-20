Jaipur, April 20: In view of steep rise in Covid cases, the Rajasthan government on Tuesday issued directions that those selling vegetables, milk, groceries and medicines and are 45 or above will be vaccinated on priority basis.

The state is under lockdown but essential services are allowed to operate and hence, the government wants to ensure those engaged in them don't become super spreaders. Bharat Biotech Scales Up COVID-19 Vaccine Covaxin Production to 700 Million Doses Annually.

The order, signed by Medical & Health and Family Welfare Secretary Siddharth Mahajan and issued to all District Collectors, calls for bank employees, workers employed in industries, fruit and vegetable and milk vendors, medicine sellers, newspaper hawkers and media people be vaccinated first.

Apart from these, front line workers (police, revenue, drinking water, electricity department workers) who have not yet been vaccinated but are deputed in hotspot areas/containment zones should be vaccinated on a priority basis to ensure their life is not threatened.

Since January 16, 1.13 crore people have been vaccinated in the state.

