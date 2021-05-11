Jodhpur, May 11: In a shocking incident, a man hacked his wife to death with a sword in Rajasthan. The incident took place Piparli village of Luni tehsil of Jodhpur on Sunday night. After committing the crime, he surrendered before the police. The accused has been identified as Bisnaram Bheel. Police also recovered the murder weapon from him. Man Kills Wife in Bengaluru, Flies to Kolkata to Murder Mother-in-Law, Later Shoots Self.

The man killed his wife as he doubted her character. According to a report published in The Times of India, Bisnaram took his wife from her parents’ house on Sunday night. The victim has been identified as Neelam, and she was 35-year-old. She was reportedly the second wife of the accused and was staying at her parents' house for the past few days. Delhi Man Kills Wife, Later Hangs Himself at Farmhouse in Holambi Khurd; Probe Underway.

At the time of the incident, the couple was alone at home. As per the police, on Sunday night, they both might have had some arguments. Bisnaram took the extreme step when his wife was sleeping. He slit her throat with the sword. “While both slept at night, Bisnaram hacked Neelam to death in sleep and slit her throat. She died of profuse bleeding later,” reported the media house quoting ADCP (West) Haphool Singh as saying.

The accused surrendered himself before the police on Monday morning. The police then rushed to the crime spot and seized the murder weapon from the spot. The police then arrested the accused for the murder of his wife. Bisnaram and Neelam were daily wagers and worked as masons.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 11, 2021 09:47 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).