Kolkata, Jun 22 (PTI) A 42-year-old man on Monday allegedly shot himself after killing his mother-in-law at her flat here after flying down from Bengaluru where he had killed his wife, a Kolkata police officer said

In his suicide note, Amit Agarwal had claimed that he killed his wife Shilpi in Bengaluru before flying down to the city on Monday evening, the officer said.

"Agarwal was fighting a legal battle for divorce from his wife Shilpi, who was residing in Bengaluru. After learning from the suicide note, we contacted the Bengaluru Police and DCP Whitefield, they recovered the dead body of Shilpi from a flat there," he said.

He killed his mother-in-law Lalita Dhandhania, around 60 years old, following an altercation, the officer said.

"Agarwal went to his in-laws' flat around 5.30 PM and started an argument with his father-in-law Subhas Dhandhania and mother-in-law. During the conversation he got agitated and suddenly fired at Lalita at a very close range," the IPS officer said.

Subhas ran out of the flat and alerted neighbours and informed the Phoolbagan Police Station, he added.

"When police entered the room, they found Agarwal lying in a pool of blood... and recovered the firearm, which was lying on the floor," the officer said.

The matter is being probed and legal action is being taken, he said.

