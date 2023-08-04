Jaipur, Aug 4: A 30-year-old man allegedly hanged himself in his house here and left a suicide note blaming his wife, police said on Friday. Govind Singh was found hanging from the ceiling fan of a room of his house on Thursday evening, the police said. While searching for evidence, the police found a suicide note in which the victim said his wife Deepa was responsible for his suicide, they added. Rajasthan Shocker: Man Slits Girlfriend's Throat After Learning of Her Engagement, Hangs Self to Death in Jhunjhunu.

According to police, Singh got married to Deepa six months ago. The couple worked at a private hospital in Malviya Nagar here. NEET Aspirant Dies by Suicide After Hanging Himself in Hotel Room in Rajasthan’s Kota, 17th Death This Year.

The body was shifted to the mortuary of a nearby hospital for post-mortem, the police said, adding that the matter was being investigated.