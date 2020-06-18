Rajasthan Weather Forecast: State to Reel Under Severe Heatwave Over Next Few Days, Says IMD

Jaipur, June 18: Rajasthan will experience severe heatwave conditions over the next few days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said. In its weather bulletin, the weather agency said that heatwaves will prevail in parts of Rajasthan during the next 2-3 days. "Heatwave to severe heat wave conditions over West Rajasthan during next 2-3 days", the release said. On Wednesday, Bikaner was the hottest place, with mercury surging to 47.8 degrees Celsius, the Meteorological (Met) Department said.

Several other areas including Ganganagar, Churu, Jaisalmer, Jaipur and Kota recorded a maximum of 47, 46.3, 45.5, 44.4 and 43 degrees respectively on June 17. Meanwhile, the day temperature in Barmer, Ajmer and Dabok was 42.4, 42.3 and 37.2 degrees, respectively, the Met department informed.

The IMD further added saying that due to a cyclonic circulation in the Konkan region, widespread rainfall activity is very likely along the West Coast with very heavy rainfall over Coastal Karnataka on June 21 and over Konkan & Goa on June 18. In the wake of the cyclonic circulation, heavy falls over Coastal Karnataka expected during June 18-20 and over Konkan & Goa during June 19-21. Monsoon 2020 Forecast: Widespread Rainfall Very Likely Over Coastal Karnataka, Konkan and Goa During Next 5 Days, Predicts IMD.

"Widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls very likely over Northeast, East & adjoining Central India during next 5 days. Isolated to scattered rainfall with isolated thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds very likely over Western Himalayan Region and plains of northwest India during June 19-21", the weather bulletin said.

