Monsoon 2020 Forecast: Widespread Rainfall Very Likely Over Coastal Karnataka, Konkan and Goa During Next 5 Days, Predicts IMD

News Team Latestly| Jun 17, 2020 02:58 PM IST
Monsoon 2020 Forecast: Widespread Rainfall Very Likely Over Coastal Karnataka, Konkan and Goa During Next 5 Days, Predicts IMD
Rainfall. (Photo Credits: PTI)

Mumbai, June 17: The India Meteorological Department on Wednesday predicted widespread rainfall along the West Coast with isolated heavy to very heavy falls over Coastal Karnataka and Konkan and Goa during next five days. While Met department said severe heat wave conditions might prevail in over West Rajasthan, East Rajasthan and Punjab during next 2-3 days.

Informing about the latest development, IMD said, as quoted by ANI, "Widespread rainfall activity very likely along the West Coast with isolated heavy to very heavy falls over Coastal Karnataka and Konkan & Goa during next 5 days." Apart from this, the IMD said that fairly widespread rainfall with isolated thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds are very likely over Western Himalayan Region and plains of northwest India during June 19 - June 21. Monsoon 2020 Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Expected in Vidarbha Region of Maharashtra During Next 24 Hours, Predicts IMD.

Here's what IMD said:

Earlier, IMD had predicted that Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of Madhya Maharashtra, most parts of Marathwada and Vidarbha.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2020 02:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Tags:
Coastal Karnataka IMD India Meteorological Department Maharashtra Monsoon 2020 Monsoon 2020 Forecast rainfall
