Lucknow, February 13: Rajat Kumar, the man who saved Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant's life following his car accident in 2022, allegedly tried to die by suicide along with his girlfriend in Uttar Pradesh. It is reported that Kumar tried to end his life by consuming poison. The unfortunate incident took place on Sunday, February 9, in Muzaffarnagar's Buchha Basti village. While the 25-year-old is battling for his life, his girlfriend, Manu Kashyap (21), is said to have died.

According to reports, the two reportedly consumed poison after their families opposed their relationship due to caste differences. It is learned that Kashyap died during the treatment, while Kumar's condition is said to be critical. News reports also claimed that Kumar and Kashyap's families had arranged their marriages somewhere else. It is also alleged that the families' rejection drove the couple to take the drastic step. Rishabh Pant Suffers Injuries in Car Accident on Delhi-Dehradun highway, Now Stable.

Who Is Rajat Kumar?

After her daughter's death, Kashyap's mother claimed that her daughter was kidnapped and poisoned by Kumar. As Kumar fights for life, let's know more about him. Rajat Kumar is a resident of Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh. He became famous when, in December 2022, he and a local resident saved cricketer Rishabh Pant's life after his car met with a fatal accident in Uttarakhand's Roorkee.

Indian Cricketer Gifted Scooter to Rajat Kumar

Rishabh Pant gifted two wheeler vehicle to Rajat and Nishu ❤️ Thank you Rajat and Nishu ( They were the first responders on that horrific day ). We are indebted to you.#RishabhPant pic.twitter.com/Zb3Haj75zF — Naman (@Im_naman__) November 23, 2024

The unfortunate accident occurred when Pant was driving his Mercedes from Delhi to Uttarakhand. At the time of the accident, Kumar and another person were working at a nearby factory. The duo immediately rushed to the scene and pulled Pant out of the burning car. Their quick action and alertness saved the cricketer's life. Rishabh Pant Thanks ‘Two Heroes’ Rajat Kumar and Nishu Kumar for Helping and Ensuring He Reaches Safely to Hospital After Car Accident, Indian Cricketer Shares Emotional Post.

The two were praised for their act and later were also gifted scooters by Rishabh Pant as a token of appreciation.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 13, 2025 12:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).