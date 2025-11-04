Ahmedabad, November 4: A massive cybercrime network has been uncovered following the leak of intimate footage from a maternity hospital in Gujarat's Rajkot. The scandal first surfaced in February when explicit videos of women undergoing gynaecological examinations at Payal Maternity Home appeared on pornographic websites and Telegram groups.

Hospital officials claimed their CCTV server had been hacked, Times of India reported. According to investigators, the breach was not limited to Rajkot. Hackers had compromised at least 80 CCTV dashboards across 20 states, including Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Surat, and Ahmedabad. Over the course of nine months in 2024, nearly 50,000 clips were stolen from hospitals, schools, offices, shopping malls, and private residences. Rajkot Shocker: Videos of Women Undergoing Gynaecological Check-Ups at Payal Maternity Home in Gujarat Leaked on Telegram, YouTube Channel ‘Megha MBBS’; Probe Ordered.

Gynaecology Ward CCTV Footage Sold on Porn Websites

Promotional teasers of the footage were reportedly uploaded to YouTube channels such as "Megha MBBS" and "CP Monda," with links directing users to Telegram groups where the videos were sold for INR 700-INR 4,000.

Weak Password Led to Leaking of nearly 50,000 Patient Videos on Porn Sites

Police found that the hackers exploited poor digital security practices, gaining access to CCTV systems that still used factory-set passwords like “admin123.” Using brute-force attacks and password-cracking tools, the criminals infiltrated servers with relative ease. Meerut: KMC Hospital Accused of Secretly Removing Woman’s Kidney During 2017 Surgery, Destroying Medical Records; Court Orders FIR Against 6 Doctors (Watch Video).

The prime accused, 25-year-old Parit Dhameliya, a BCom graduate, allegedly led the operation and hired multiple software programs to steal login credentials. Another accused, Rohit Sisodiya, used a legitimate remote-viewing tool to access the stolen feeds and distribute them online. Despite the arrest of the main accused in February 2025, investigators discovered that the videos remained active on Telegram until June 2025, indicating the sophisticated and organised nature of the cyber racket.

