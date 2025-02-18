Rajkot, February 18: In a shocking privacy breach, videos of women being examined at Payal Maternity Home in Rajkot were leaked on social media. The footage, captured from the hospital’s CCTV cameras, was uploaded to a YouTube channel, ‘Megha MBBS,’ and shared via Telegram links, garnering over five lakh views. Some links also promoted paid subscriptions for explicit content.

The Ahmedabad Cybercrime Branch, investigating alongside Rajkot police, traced the videos to a CCTV camera in the hospital’s OPD. The leaked clips first appeared on Telegram in September 2024 and were later uploaded to YouTube on January 6, 2025. One video particularly showed a woman receiving an injection, raising serious privacy concerns. Coimbatore Shocker: 5 Including 4 Minor Boys Rape 2 Schoolgirls, Schoolboy in Pollachi After Watching Porn Videos, Film Act; Arrested.

Rajkot’s Deputy Commissioner of Crime, Dr. Parthrajsinh Gohil, confirmed that a team had visited the hospital to gather evidence. The hospital director claimed that their CCTV server was hacked, and police are working to identify the culprits. Efforts are also being made to remove the videos from online platforms. Kolkata Shocker: 2 Men Pose As Fashion Photographers, Blackmail and Rape Woman After Forcing Them To Participate in Nude Photoshoots.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Hardik Makadia stated that the case falls under sections 66E and 67 of the Information Technology Act, addressing privacy violations and the publication of obscene material. Authorities are focusing on tracing those responsible for sharing the footage.

State Health Minister Rushikesh Patel acknowledged the breach and confirmed that the investigation is ongoing. He emphasized that government hospitals do not install CCTVs in treatment areas for privacy reasons and reiterated that private hospitals had been advised to follow similar guidelines. The government will take necessary action based on the findings of the probe.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 18, 2025 04:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).