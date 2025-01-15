Meerut, January 15: In a shocking incident, KMC Hospital in Meerut has been accused of secretly removing a woman’s kidney during a surgery in 2017, leading to a formal complaint and an FIR against six doctors. Kavita Devi, a 43-year-old woman from Bulandshahr, alleges that the hospital staff not only performed an unauthorised procedure but also destroyed her medical records when she confronted them. The FIR, ordered by a local court, has sparked an ongoing investigation into the allegations.

According to a Times of India report, Kavita Devi had sought treatment at KMC Hospital in May 2017 for health issues related to her internal organs. Dr. Sunil Gupta, the hospital owner, recommended surgery to address these problems and assured her that the procedure would improve her health. However, after the surgery, Kavita was discharged with assurances that her kidneys were functioning properly, but her condition continued to worsen over the years. Uttar Pradesh: NGT Imposes INR 5 Lakh Fine on Meerut’s Yashoda Hospital Under ‘Polluter Pays’ Principle for Operating Illegally Without Consent, Violating Environmental Norms.

Meerut's KMC Hospital Accused of Illegal Kidney Removal

#मेरठ के KMC अस्पताल ने 2017 में आप्रेशन के बहाने एक मरीज की किडनी निकाल ली. अगले 5 साल तक मरीज को दवाऐं देते रहे. मरीज ने अल्ट्रासाउंड कराया तो पता चला किडनी गायब है डॉक्टर से शिकायत की तो उसने मरीज के घर गुंडे भेज दिये. बुलंदशहर पुलिस 6 महीने तक शिकायत दबाये रही अब कोर्ट के… pic.twitter.com/i73Hxd16wp — Narendra Pratap (@hindipatrakar) January 15, 2025

In May 2022, during a consultation with another doctor, Kavita was shocked to learn through an ultrasound that one of her kidneys was missing. Despite her declining health, KMC Hospital continued to assure her that everything was fine, even conducting ultrasounds that falsely showed both kidneys intact. When Kavita confronted the hospital staff about the missing kidney, she claims they threatened her family and destroyed her medical records in front of her. Meerut Shocker: Curious About ‘Where Soul Goes After Death’, Boy Shoots Himself With Country-Made Pistol in Front of Family in Uttar Pradesh.

Kavita’s lawyer, Paritosh Teotia, confirmed that after multiple unsuccessful attempts to file a complaint, the court ordered the FIR under section 175(3) of the Bhartiya Nyay Suraksha Sanhita. The FIR includes charges of criminal conspiracy, grievous hurt, criminal intimidation, and violation of the Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues Act.

