Leh, July 17:Defence Minister Rajnath Singh interacted with troops at Lukung, along with Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and Army Chief General MM Naravane on Friday. Singh mentioned that talks are underway to resolve the border dispute but to what extent it can be resolved he can't guarantee.

He added, "I can assure you, not one inch of our land can be taken by any power in the world. If a solution can be found by talks, there is nothing better." PM Narendra Modi, CDS General Bipin Rawat Visit Leh Amid India-China Border Standoff in Eastern Ladakh.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh mentioned that while he is happy to meet them, but is also sad thinking of the lives that have been lost in the India-China clash in Galwan Valley.

Here's what Rajnath Singh said:

Talks are underway to resolve the border dispute but to what extent it can be resolved I cannot guarantee. I can assure you, not one inch of our land can be taken by any power in the world. If solution can be found by talks, there is nothing better: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh pic.twitter.com/5LGtQX61jd — ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2020

Accompanied by Bipin Rawat and MM Naravane, Rajnath Singh reached Leh on Friday (today) morning for a day-long visit to carry out a comprehensive review of the security scenario in the region. Rajnath Singh also visited Stakna and Lukung forward areas.

Singh's visit came just weeks after Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a surprise move had visited forward areas in Leh, Ladakh to boost the confidence of armed forces amid China tension. PM Modi visited Ladakh on July 3 during which he also addressed troops and signalled the country's firmness in dealing with the India-China border row.

India and China have held many talks over the past few weeks, even activating the Special Representatives group to resolve the issue. Twenty Indian soldiers died in a violent brawl with Chinese troops on June 15.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 17, 2020 01:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).