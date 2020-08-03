Mumbai, August 3: On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan today, President Ram Nath Kovind has extended greetings to the people of the nation. Talking to Twitter he said, "Rakhi is the sacred thread of love and trust that connects sisters with brothers in a special bond. On this day, let us reiterate our commitment to secure the honour and dignity of women."

Raksha Bandhan celebrates the between bond between siblings. According to the rituals, the sister ties a thread on her brother's wrist. The latter, in turn, promises to protect her from all adversity. This year, Rakhi falls on August 3.

Greetings on Raksha Bandhan! Rakhi is the sacred thread of love and trust that connects sisters with brothers in a special bond. On this day, let us reiterate our commitment to secure the honour and dignity of women. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 3, 2020

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu has also greeted people on Raksha Bandhan today.

Here's what Vice President of India tweeted on the occasion of Rakhi 2020:

I convey my greetings and good wishes to the people on the auspicious occasion of Rakshabandhan. This festival reaffirms the strong ties of love and affection that bind brothers and sisters together. #RakshaBandhan pic.twitter.com/BYy6hXOlDZ — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) August 3, 2020

This is one of the major festivals in the Hindu calendar. However, owing to the coronavirus outbreak, this year it will be a muted festival.

