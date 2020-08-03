Happy Raksha Bandhan 2020! One of the most-awaited festivals of the year is here, a day that celebrates the bond between a brother and sister. And one of the major aspects of any celebration is the exchange of greetings and messages of the day. So getting straight to what many people would be searching right now, we have got you a collection of Raksha Bandhan wishes, images, messages and greetings along with beautiful quotes, photos, GIFs and WhatsApp stickers. Check out our collection of Happy Rakhi greetings for brothers and sisters. Raksha Bandhan 2020 Wishes to Send Brothers: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Messages, GIF Images And SMS to Greet Your Brothers.

This festival sees a bunch of enthusiastic celebrations, from family get together to make sweet delicacies, fun and games. But this time, due to COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown it may not be possible for everyone to celebrate in the same vein. But you can always exchange your greetings and messages with all your brothers, sisters, cousins and reminisce the good days and memories. We have got you a nice collection of Raksha Bandhan 2020 messages, WhatsApp stickers, Facebook photos, GIFs which you can download for free and share over your social profiles. Happy Raksha Bandhan 2020 Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Celebrate Rakhi Festival With WhatsApp Stickers, SMS, Quotes, Wishes and Facebook Messages.

Happy Raksha Bandhan 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Happy Raksha Bandhan 2020!

Raksha Bandhan 2020 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: The Knot of That Thread Tied to the Hand of Her Brother, Is a Knot of Love, Care, Support, Respect and Security. Happy Raksha Bandhan 2020!

Raksha Bandhan Wishes and Images for Sisters (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: On This Auspicious Occasion, I Want You to Know That I Really Care for You and Would Always Stand by Your Side. Happy Raksha Bandhan, Didi!

Happy Raksha Bandhan 2020 Wishes for Sisters (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: May God Grant You a Happy, Long and Healthy Life. Happy Rakhi, Dear Sister! Happy Raksha Bandhan.

Raksha Bandhan 2020 Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Happy Raksha Bandhan to All Lovely Brothers and Sisters. May the Festival Remain Awesome for You and Shower All Happiness.

Raksha Bandhan GIF!

Watch Video of Raksha Bandhan Messages:

Raksha Bandhan WhatsApp Stickers

One can also send their greetings over WhatsApp as it is widely used for conversations among everyone. You can use Raksha Bandhan WhatsApp Stickers from PlayStore to convey your messages and greetings via these colourful playful stickers. Happy Raksha Bandhan everyone!

