Jaipur, March 22: Union Culture and Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Saturday strongly criticised the recent statement made by Samajwadi Party Rajya Sabha MP Ramji Lal Suman regarding Rana Sanga. He dismissed the comparison between Babur and Rana Sanga, stating that such discussions have no merit.

Speaking informally to the media on Saturday, Shekhawat asserted that historians, even a thousand years from now, will never be able to equate Babur with Rana Sanga. He emphasised that Rana Sanga played a crucial role in igniting the spirit of freedom and resisting foreign domination. "He not only prevented India from falling into slavery but also made an immense contribution to preserving the nation's cultural heritage," Shekhawat stated. SP Leader Ramji Lal Suman, Says ‘Indian Muslims Don’t Consider Babur Their Leader’, Defends ‘Traitor’ Jibe at Rajput King Rana Sanga (Watch Video).

The minister further criticised the remarks, stating: "People with petty intellect and small hearts engage in such discussions. There is no room for such debates. "Those who review the history of India, not today, but for the next 1,000 years, whenever they review, will never be able to compare Babar and Rana Sanga and put them on the same scale. Rana Sanga had awakened the spirit of freedom. He not only saved India from being enslaved, but also made a huge contribution in keeping the culture of India eternal. Some people with petty intellect and small hearts have such discussions. There is no scope for such discussions," he added.

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat Slams Ramji Lal Suman

VIDEO | Jaipur: On Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Ramji Lal Suman's remarks on Mewar ruler Rana Sanga, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (@gssjodhpur) says, "Even for the next 1,000 years, whenever anyone reviews India, they will never be able to compare Babur and (Rana) Sanga… pic.twitter.com/kAKvI5K16o — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 22, 2025

Samajwadi Party MP Ramji Lal Suman has stirred controversy after referring to 16th-century Rajput king Rana Sanga as a "traitor" during a discussion in the Rajya Sabha on the functioning of the Home Ministry. He argued that Rana Sanga played a key role in bringing Mughal emperor Babur to India. Suman's remarks have drawn sharp criticism from BJP leaders, who have condemned his statement. Gajendra Singh Shekhawat’s Convoy Attacked in Jodhpur During ‘Rav Ji Ki Gair’ Procession.

Addressing the BJP’s stance on the historical lineage of Indian Muslims, he said: “It is often repeated by BJP leaders that Muslims have the DNA of Babur. But Indian Muslims do not consider Babur as their leader. In fact, who brought Babur to India? It was Rana Sanga who invited him to defeat Ibrahim Lodi. By that logic, if you claim Muslims are the descendants of Babur, then you are also the descendants of Rana Sanga -- a traitor. We criticise Babar, but not Rana Sanga.” The statement has ignited a political debate, with BJP leaders demanding an apology, arguing that Rana Sanga was a revered warrior who fought against foreign rule.

