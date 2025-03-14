Jaipur, March 14: A spare vehicle in Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat's convoy was attacked by an unidentified person with a hockey stick late Friday during his visit to attend 'Rav Ji Ki Gair' procession in the Mandore area of Rajasthan's Jodhpur district. The attack resulted in the car's glass being shattered. At the time of the incident, Minister Shekhawat was inside the Gair, accompanied by his security personnel, while his convoy was parked nearby.

The sudden attack created a commotion at the scene, prompting the police to tighten security around the Union Minister. Following the incident, Shekhawat proceeded to Jalori Gate, where he met locals and extended Holi greetings. A heavy police contingent was deployed at the Jalori Gate to ensure security. The 'Rav Ji Ki Gair' procession was moving through Mandore as per tradition on the evening of Dhulandi. Union Minister Shekhawat arrived with his convoy at around 7:30 p.m. on Friday to participate in the event. Farhan Azmi and Ayesha Takia Attacked: Abu Azmi’s Son Says He Used Licensed Gun for Self-Defense as Mob Tried to Burn Car in Goa.

While his vehicles were parked, an unknown assailant struck one of the spare cars from behind, breaking its glass and triggering panic among attendees. The police immediately launched a search for the attacker. After the incident, Union Minister Shekhawat proceeded directly to the Jalori Gate, where additional security forces were assigned for his safety. The renowned 'Rav Ji Ki Gair' fair, organised by the Sainik Kshatriya Mali Samaj, was held in Mandore on Dhulandi. The event saw an enthusiastic gathering, with participants (geriyas) singing Faag songs and celebrating in vibrant attire. Eknath Shinde Gets Death Threat: Email Threatening Bomb Attack on Maharashtra Deputy CM's Car Received, Mumbai Police Begin Probe.

A massive crowd had assembled to witness the traditional festivities. The 'Rav Ji Ki Gair' procession began at around 2:45 p.m. from the Mandavata Bera temple and followed its traditional route through Khokhariya Bera, Bhiyali Bera, Gopi Ka Bera, and Fatehbagh before reaching Mandore Nagkund. The highlight of the event was the symbolic jump of Rao Raja into Nagkund, after which the Geriyas played Holi by splashing water on each other. The event concluded with the immersion of the 'Gheras', marking the end of the Holi celebrations.

