New Delhi, December 14: The NIA on Saturday filed a charge sheet against an accused who provided logistical support for a terrorist attack on a bus carrying pilgrims near Katra in Jammu and Kashmir in June. Eight pilgrims as well as the bus driver were killed in the incident. Hakam Khan alias Hakim Din was charged under various penal provisions and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in the charge sheet filed before the National Investigation Agency special court, Jammu.

Hakam had confessed to being part of the conspiracy behind the attack, which was executed by three terrorists with his active logistic support, the NIA said. Besides providing food and shelter to the terrorists, he had helped them identify the attack spot, the NIA said. The attack took place on June 9, when unknown terrorists opened fire at the bus when it reached Kanda near Jhandi Morh. At the time of the incident, the bus was carrying pilgrims from Shiv Khori, Ransoo to Katra. Reasi Terror Attack: Delhi Man Saurav Gupta Shot Dead on Jammu Bus Was Trying To Warn Others of Terror Attack.

The firing had caused the bus driver to lose control after he was hit on the head with a bullet. The bus then rolled into a deep gorge, leading to the tragic deaths and injuries. Eight pilgrims as well as the bus driver were killed and 41 pilgrims were seriously injured in the attack, aimed at unleashing terror among the general public and those visiting Jammu and Kashmir for pilgrimage. Reasi Terror Attack: CCTV Footage of Bus Carrying Pilgrims Before Being Attacked by Terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir Surfaces.

After taking over the investigation, the NIA arrested Hakam after detailed investigations and examination of evidence. Last month, Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Police undertook a comprehensive review of the Shiv Khori Temple security in Reasi district. The temple complex and the adjoining areas were brought under security review as the temple is thronged by thousands of devotees each day. On June 9, pilgrims were returning after ‘darshan’ from Shiv Khori Temple to Katra when terrorists attacked their bus at Teryath village, police said.

