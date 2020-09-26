Mathura, September 26: A civil suit has been filed on behalf of Lord Shrikrishna Virajman for seeking removal of Shahi Idgah, which stands adjacent to Krishna Janmasthan temple complex in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura. The entire site where Shahi Idgah and Krishna Janmasthan temple stand next to each other is considered the birthplace of Lord Krishna by a section of Hindus. The site is also called Krishna Janmasthan or Krishna Janmbhoomi. After Ram Mandir, Kashi Vishwanath And Krishna Janmasthan Temples Need to be 'Liberated', Says Karnataka Minister KS Eshwarappa.

The civil suit, filed in the name of diety "Bhagwan SriKrishna Virjman", seeks "removal of encroachment and superstructure illegally raised by Committee of Management of alleged Trust Masjid Idgah with the consent of Sunni Central Board of Waqf …at Katra Keshav Dev city Mathura belonging to deity Shree Krishna Virajman." The plea describes the deity as "minor" who can own properties and argued that Shree Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sangh has no ownership rights, Live Law reported. RSS, VHP, BJP Not to Push For 'Liberation' of Temples in Kashi And Mathura For Now.

Some historians say that Aurangzeb also destroyed the ancient Keshavnath temple, and built the Shahi Idgah mosque on its plinth. In 1968, Shree Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sangh reportedly made an agreement with the Committee of Management of Trust Masjid Idgah under which the area on which the mosque stands was given to the latter.

"That it is relevant to mention that Shree Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sangh has no proprietary or ownership right in the property of Katra Keshavdev which stood vested in the deity and the Trust. The original karagar i.e. the birthplace of Lord Krishna lies beneath the construction raised by Committee of Management i.e. Trust Masjid Idgah. The true fact will come out before the Court after excavation," the plaintiffs submitted.

