Patna, January 25: On Republic Day at the historic Gandhi Maidan in Patna, one would see a glimpse of Bihar's tourist places this year as well as a message of protection from the coronavirus pandemic and 'online education, the need of the hour'. A senior official said on Monday that this year, 10 departments would present the tableaux on various themes. On the occasion of Republic Day, Governor Phagu Chauhan would unfurl the tricolour and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy Chief Ministers Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi, among others, would be present on the occasion.

The Buddha Samyak Darshan Museum and Memorial Stupa by the Department of Art, Culture and Youth, Bihar, and the main tourist spots associated with Vaishali Kolhua would be displayed in the tableaux. Republic Day 2021 Celebrations: India’s Military Might, Cultural Diversity, Social and Economic Progress Will Be on Display at Rajpath on January 26.

A tableau based on the theme 'Aatmanirbhar Bihar' would also be displayed by the industrial department and the Upendra Maharathi Shilp Anusandhan Sansthan, showing the future of Bihar.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the number of people gathering at the Gandhi Maidan on the occasion of Republic Day would not be high this year. Instructions have been given not to overcrowd the entrance door.

