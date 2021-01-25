Delhi, January 25: The Delhi traffic police issued an advisory, asking the public to avoid a number of routes till the Republic Day parade is over on January 26.

The parade will take place in this route: Vijay Chowk-Rajpath-Amar Jawan Jyoti-India Gate-R/A Princess Palace-T/L Tilak Marg Radial Roa-Turn right on 'C'-Hexagon-turn left to enter National Stadium from gate no.1. Republic Day Parade 2021 App: Check January 26 Tableaux, Performances, FlyPast & Watch Live Streaming of Celebrations; Here's How to Download the App on Android & iOS.

Here are the roads that will remain closed:

Netaji Subhash Marg will also stay closed from 4 am on January 26.

The Gautam Buddh Nagar traffic police also informed that route diversion will be in place on January 22-23 and January 25-26 for heavy goods carriers on roads leading from Noida to Delhi.

The movement of heavy goods carriers like trucks towards Delhi is to be totally restricted from the Delhi-Noida Direct (DND) flyway, the Kalindi Kunj route as well as New Ashok Nagar, whereas the Chilla border route is closed due to the ongoing farmers' protest.

Check these diversions for Buses

Movement of city buses will be curtailed at Shivaji Stadium, ISBT Sarai Kale Khan, Kamla Market, Delhi Sachivalaya (IGI Stadium), Pragati Maidan (Bhairon Road), Hanuman Mandir (Yamuna Bazaar), Mori Gate and ISBT Kashmir Gate. Buses from Ghaziabad bound for Shivaji Stadium shall take NH-9, NH-24, Ring Road and terminate at Bhairon Road.

While buses coming from NH-9 and NH-24 shall take a right turn on Road No-56 and terminate at the ISBT Anand Vihar, the advisory stated. It said that buses coming from Ghaziabad will be diverted at Mohan Nagar towards Bhopra Chungi for Wazirabad Bridge while all inter-state buses coming from Dhaula Kuan side shall terminate at Dhaula Kuan.

Metro Routes to take:

The Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhavan metro station will be closed from 5 am to 12 pm on January 23.

Earlier in the day, Defence Ministry launched a mobile app- named republic Day Parade 2021’ for 72nd RepublicDay Celebrations. The app is available on both – Android’s Play Store and Apple Store. People will be able to check the order of the march, tableaux, performances, FlyPast, parking, route map, including live telecasts of the event.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 25, 2021 11:37 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).