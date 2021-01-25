Delhi, January 25: Defence Ministry launched an app for 72nd RepublicDay Celebrations. The name of the app is 'Republic Day Parade 2021’ or ‘RDP 2021’ and is available on both – Android’s Play Store and Apple Store. People will be able to check the order of the march, tableaux, performances, FlyPast, parking, route map, including live telecasts of the event.

Delhi Republic Day parade at Rajpath, which honours the Indian military forces and our rich cultural heritage is usually a big event with 100,000 people attending but the celebrations will be toned down this year due to the pandemic. Republic Day 2021: Delhi Traffic Police Issues Traffic Advisory for R-Day Celebration at Rajpath on January 26, Check Routes to Avoid.

Defence Ministry launches app for 72nd #RepublicDay Celebrations - Order of March, Tableaux, Performances, Fly Past, Parking & Route map, and live telecasts. Android - https://t.co/NllHWBPcJ5 iOS - https://t.co/CB3yLcHH3d QR Code for Android pic.twitter.com/ERcKFSDxpp — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) January 25, 2021

Here's how to download the app:

Go to Play Store or Apple Store and search by the name of the app.

In the next step, install and open the app.

Android - https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.gov.mod.rdpindia

iOS - https://apps.apple.com/in/app/id1449946172

QR Code for Android.

There will be no chief guest this year. Initially, British PM Boris Jonhson was invited to come to India. However, he was forced to cancel his visit due to the outbreak of a new Covid strain in the UK. For the first time in 50 years, there will be no Chief guest this time.

