Kolkata, December 28: Riya Kumari, reportedly an actress from Jharkhand, was shot dead at point blank range on Wednesday on a highway in West Bengal.

As reported by her husband Prakash Kumar, who claimed himself to be a film producer from Jharkhand, the incident took place at around 6 a.m. while they were travelling to Kolkata from Ranchi. Video: Businessman Shot Dead by Unknown Assailants in Delhi’s Uttam Nagar, Murder Caught on Camera.

Prakash Kumar was driving the vehicle and the couple's three-year-old daughter was also travelling with them. According to his statement given to the police, he stopped the vehicle near Mahishrekha bridge at Bagnan under Uluberia sub- division of Howrah district to attend to nature's call.

Then, three miscreants with firearms approached them with the intention of robbing them of money and other valuables. When the couple tried to resist, one of the miscreants shot at Riya from point-blank range and she immediately fell down bleeding profusely. Punjab Shocker: Man Shot Dead by Neighbour In Broad Daylight After Heated Argument in Jalandhar (Watch Video).

The miscreants, as per Prakash Kumar's statement, immediately fled from the spot and he drove to a nearby locality and informed the locals about the incident. On being informed by the local, the police reached the spot and immediately rushed Riya to the Uluberia sub-division hospital. However, she had died by then. The police have started an investigation and are questioning Prakash Kumar for further details.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 28, 2022 12:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).