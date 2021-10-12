Bengaluru, October 12: An alleged robber, who fell into a well while being chased by a team of Bengaluru police, was rescued by a constable. The incident took place at a desolate place in Thoppur in Dharmapuri district of neighbouring Tamil Nadu on the night of October 7. Constable R Shivakumar, who attached to Yelahanka police station, had rescued the alleged robber. According to the police, the accused would have died if Constable Shivakumar had not helped. Tamil Nadu: Techies Return Gold Jewellery Found on Road to Owner Through Police, Earn Praise.

The Yelahanka police was investigating a robbery that took place on October 3. Following a probe, they managed to nab three accused from a hotel in Dharampuri. Meanwhile, they received credible information that the fourth accused was staying in another hotel. According to a report by Times of India, a team of police visited the hotel around 11:30 pm on October 7 to arrest the absconding accused. Karnataka: Man Cons Women on Matrimonial Site, Arrested By Bengaluru Police.

The accused managed to escape from the hotel and fell into a well while being chased by cops. "Sensing us approach, the suspect, in his late 20s, jumped out of the window. It was raining heavily and I chased him in an agricultural field. Suddenly, he disappeared. I searched for long and then heard a scream. With the help of my torch, I located a well in the field. On peeping in, I saw the suspect inside," Constable Shivakumar was quoted as saying.

The accused was holding to the slippery wall. In order to rescue him, Constable Shivakumar tied a rope around his waist and jumped into the well. "To my shock, the suspect refused to take my help out of fear. I swam towards him, untied the rope from my waist and tied it to his waist. He was pulled to safety," he said. The accused was then taken to Dharmapuri government hospital, where doctors declared him fit.

"It would have been fatal had it not been for Shivakumar jumping into the 25-ft deep well," a senior police officer said. All four accused were then brought to Bengaluru. They are accused of stanching mobile and gold chain from an employee of a private company.

