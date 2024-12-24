New Delhi, December 24: Addressing a recent statement by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat regarding temple-mosque controversies, prominent spiritual leader Swami Ramabhadracharya clarified that Bhagwat's views were personal and not representative of Hinduism and remarked, "he leads the Sangh not Hinduism."

Bhagwat had earlier remarked, "Certain individuals raise issues around temples and mosques to position themselves as leaders of Hindus, especially concerning the Ram Mandir." Responding to this, Ramabhadracharya stated, "This could be his personal opinion, and we have no connection with it. He may lead the Sangh, but he does not represent Hinduism. Our focus remains on the discipline and truth of the faith. Wherever ancient Hindu temples are verified, we will work to restore them. This is not a new idea but a part of our cultural and religious preservation." Education System Must Facilitate Learning, Not Be Barrier, Says RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat; Flags Regulatory ‘Rigidity’.

He also commented on recent violence in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, calling the loss of lives tragic and emphasising the need for Hindu unity. On the persecution of Hindu minorities in Bangladesh, he urged the Indian government to take stricter measures, requesting Prime Minister Narendra Modi to adopt a tougher stance. Expressing joy over the upcoming Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Ramabhadracharya lauded the event, "The Maha Kumbh Mela signifies our rich culture and promotes spiritual values," he said. ‘He's a Very Foolish Boy’: Swami Rambhadracharya Ji Reacts To Viral Video of Abhinav Arora aka Bal Sant Baba Being Removed From Stage, Says ‘I Scolded Him in Vrindavan Too’ (Watch Video).

Swami Ramabhadracharya on Temple Mosque Row

Swami Rambhadracharya Slams Bhagwat Over 'Mandir-Masjid' Remarks 1️⃣ Rambhadracharya disagrees with Bhagwat’s advice to avoid temple-mosque disputes, saying, “Mohan Bhagwat is not our disciplinarian, but we are.” 2️⃣ Bhagwat urged Hindus to focus on harmony post-Ram Mandir,… pic.twitter.com/D6BiFnnaZ9 — Sneha Mordani (@snehamordani) December 23, 2024

The Maha Kumbh Mela (festival of sacred pitchers) is anchored in Hindu mythology. It is the world's largest public gathering and collective act of faith. The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 is set to begin on January 13 with the Paush Purnima Snan and will end on February 26 with Maha Shivratri. Regarded as one of the biggest festivals in Hinduism or Sanatan faith, Maha Kumbh takes place once in 12 years. The remarks were made during the grand Ram Katha event at Kandivali’s Thakur Village in Mumbai. The seven-day spiritual discourse, led by Swami Ramabhadracharya, aims to inspire positive transformations in devotees’ lives.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 24, 2024 08:02 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).