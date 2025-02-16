Kolkata, February 16: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat said on Sunday that the main intention of the Sangh is to create an organisation for the united Hindu society. The RSS Chief, while speaking at a public meeting at Burdwan in the West Burdwan district of West Bengal, also explained why he is emphasising the unity of Hindu society.

"The society that is responsible for the country is the Hindu society. India is not just geography, whose size changes over time. India has its own nature. Those who thought that they could not live with that nature made their own country. Those who did not get separated from the country wanted the nature of India," Bhagwat said. He also added that Hindus had moved forward for years by accepting the diversity of the world. "Hindus move on accepting the diversity of the world," he said. West Bengal: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Emphasises Unity in Diversity.

Speaking on the occasion, the RSS Chief said that Hindus recognise and respect the concept of "unity in diversity" since they believe that diversity is the beauty of unity.

"One has to live as an individual but not just as an individual. An individual is for the family, the family is for the society and the society is for the country. Every individual has his own identity. But that individuality should also be used for the progress of others. One who has progressed should help others to progress. There is the greatness of thought," Bhagwat added. According to the RSS Chief, there had been many rich people in the country. Education System Must Facilitate Learning, Not Be Barrier, Says RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat; Flags Regulatory ‘Rigidity’.

"But people of the country rarely speak about rich people. They speak of that personality who did not earn a single penny in his life. The name of that great personality is Swami Vivekananda," Bhagwat said. The RSS meeting at Burdwan on Sunday faced initial hurdles as the police permission for it was denied. However, later the meeting was conducted following the permission of the single-judge bench of Justice Amrita Sinha earlier this week.

