Safoora Zargar, Pregnant JMI Student, Denied Bail Again in Northeast Delhi Riots Case
New Delhi, June 4: Jamia Millia Islamia student Safoora Zargar was denied bail once again by a Delhi court on Thursday. Safoora Zargar, who is pregnant, was arrested on April 10 under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in a case pertaining to the communal riots in northeast Delhi in February, which left at least 53 people dead and 200 injured.

Zargar is currently in judicial custody. Last month, Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana of the Patiala House Court extended her judicial custody till June 25. Besides, Zargar, another JMI student Meeran Haider is also in judicial custody. Jamia Arrest is to Create Fear Among Students, It Is Incompatible with Democracy, Says Congress Leader P Chidambaram.

Former JNU student Umar Khalid, Jamia Alumni Association President Shifa-Ur-Rehman, Jamia students Asif Iqbal Tanha and Gulfishan Khatoon, activist Khalid Saifi, former Congress councilor Ishrat Jahan and suspended Aam Aadmi Party councilor Tahir Hussain have also been in custody in connection with the riots case.