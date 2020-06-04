Safoora Zargar, Pregnant JMI Student, Denied Bail Again in Northeast Delhi Riots Case

CAA and NRC Protest | Representative Image (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, June 4: Jamia Millia Islamia student Safoora Zargar was denied bail once again by a Delhi court on Thursday. Safoora Zargar, who is pregnant, was arrested on April 10 under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in a case pertaining to the communal riots in northeast Delhi in February, which left at least 53 people dead and 200 injured.

Zargar is currently in judicial custody. Last month, Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana of the Patiala House Court extended her judicial custody till June 25. Besides, Zargar, another JMI student Meeran Haider is also in judicial custody. Jamia Arrest is to Create Fear Among Students, It Is Incompatible with Democracy, Says Congress Leader P Chidambaram.

Here's the tweet by journalists:

👉Jamia student @SafooraZargar denied bail again in a hearing which went on for hours. She was arrested on April10 👉She is right now in judicial custody, not even police custody. Police custody is when Police has the physical custody of a person 👉Where's Manu & Komal Sharma? — Saahil Murli Menghani (@saahilmenghani) June 4, 2020

Safoora Zargar is 21 weeks pregnant. Her lawyers argued that she has polycystic ovary syndrome increasing her chances of a miscarriage. Judge Rana said, “Considering the material on record, it cannot be said that there is no prima facie case made out against the accused.” — Betwa Sharma (@betwasharma) June 4, 2020

Former JNU student Umar Khalid, Jamia Alumni Association President Shifa-Ur-Rehman, Jamia students Asif Iqbal Tanha and Gulfishan Khatoon, activist Khalid Saifi, former Congress councilor Ishrat Jahan and suspended Aam Aadmi Party councilor Tahir Hussain have also been in custody in connection with the riots case.