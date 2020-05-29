Sai Suresh Rangdal, 7th Class Student From Aurangabad, Designs Robot For Contactless Delivery of Medicines to COVID-19 Patients

Seventh class student from Aurangabad designed a robot for contactless delivery of medicines to COVID-19 patients (Photo Credits: ANI)

Aurangabad, May 28: A seventh standard boy from Maharashtra’s Aurangabad district has now joined the fight against coronavirus. Sai Suresh Rangdal designed a robot for contactless delivery of medicine and food to coronavirus patients. The robot is operated by a battery and can carry a weight up to one kg. It can also be controlled by a smartphone. India's COVID-19 Recovery Rate Reaches 42.75%, 67,691 Individuals Recovered So Far, Says Union Health Ministry.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Rangdal said, “The aim behind designing this robot is to reduce physical contact of medical staff with coronavirus patients and hence reducing their change of contracting COVID-19.” The robot can help to control the spread of coronavirus among medical staff of hospitals treating COVID-19 patients.

Robot Designed by Sai Rangdal:

Last month, a final year student of engineering also made a robot using PVC pipes, metal sheets and motors that can be used to attend to COVID-19 patients on behalf of doctors. The internet controlled robot can be operated from anywhere. Yogesh Kumar Sahu, a student of Chhattisgarh Swami Vivekanand Technical University, made this robot with the help of his two friends.

Doctor, nurses and other employees of COVID-19 hospitals are the frontline warriors in the fight against coronavirus. So their safety is the topmost priority of the administration. Discoveries like these will surely help medical staff of hospital in combating COVID-19.Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus cases in India has crossed 1,60,000. The death toll in the country due to COVID-19 has also surpassed 4,500.