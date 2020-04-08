Chhattisgarh Student Designs Robot to Help Doctors in COVID-19 Treatment, Urges Govt to Provide Funds to Make Robots

Chhattisgarh Student Designs Robot to Help in COVID-19 Treatment (Photo Credits: ANI)

Ranchi, April 8: In a bid to prevent doctors and medical staff from getting infected with coronavirus, a Chhattisgarh-based engineering student has built a robot that can be used to attend to patients on behalf of doctors. Yogesh Sahu, an engineering final year student in Mahasamund, claims that he has built an internet controlled robot that can be used to attend to patients or people infected with the disease. The student said he thought of developing the robot to help the medics like doctors and nurses, who are risking their lives to save people.

According to a tweet by ANI, Sahu said that he built the robot with two of his friends and the money that they spent in developing the robot is around Rs 5000. Giving details of his invention, the boy said that the robot can be connected directly to the internet and doctors can interact with the patients through the camera in it. "I built this with two of my friends. It took us around Rs 5000 to build this. We can connect the robot directly to the internet, it can then be operated from anywhere. Doctors can interact with the patients through the camera in it and give them medicines", he said. Robots Can Help Combat COVID-19 Pandemic: Researchers.

Here's the tweet:

Its speciality is that you can talk to it. I urge state govt¢re to provide us funds so that we can make robots which will help people, especially doctors. We learnt to make this through YouTube. The fact that I'm electronics & telecommunication student helped too: Yogesh Sahu pic.twitter.com/Dz3u63WDLm — ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2020

Sahu further added that the specialty of the robot is that one can talk to it. He urged all the state government and Centre to provide them funds so that they can make robots which will help people, especially doctors. "We learnt to make this through YouTube. The fact that I'm electronics & telecommunication student helped too", he added.