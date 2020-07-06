Haryana, July 6: BJP leader Sambit Patra donated blood plasma at Medanta hospital in Gurugram on Monday. He was admitted to the same hospital after he developed coronavirus symptoms in early June. Last week, Delhi opened its first plasma bank recently to treat coronavirus patients. According to an ANI update, Patra said, "I was also infected with the coronavirus. Prime Minister had given a clear message to all of us that we should serve people. I urge those who are fit and have recovered to donate plasma as it could save lives."

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has urged everyone to come forward and donate plasma as the coronavirus cases have increased. Addressing the media today, Kejriwal said, "Our team is calling up people requesting them to donate plasma, if you receive such a call please don't refuse. Hospitals should also give counselling to patients who have recovered and encourage them to donate plasma." Plasma Donation Eligibility: Here's Why Women Who Have Given Birth to Children Can't Donate Plasma to Treat Coronavirus Patients.

Sambit Patra, BJP Leader Donates Blood Plasma:

I donated blood plasma today, I was also infected with #COVID19. Prime Minister had given a clear message to all of us that we should serve people. I urge those who are fit and have recovered to donate plasma as it could save lives: Sambit Patra, BJP leader https://t.co/cXkKPl9oOc pic.twitter.com/TVsd6xJDHy — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2020

Kejriwal further added, "The number of people who need plasma is more than those coming forward to donate it. I urge all those who are eligible to come forward and donate plasma. It will not cause any pain or weakness. Those donating plasma are doing selfless service to society." Delhi reported 2,244 new coronavirus cases and 63 deaths, taking the national Capital’s tally to 99,444 and the toll to 3,067 on Monday.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 06, 2020 01:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).