New Delhi, December 15: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday paid tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his death anniversary. In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Tributes to the great Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his Punya Tithi. His visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to the nation's unity laid the foundations of modern India. His exemplary work guides us towards building a stronger, more united country. We continue to draw inspiration from his life and work towards realizing his dream of a prosperous India." Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Death Anniversary 2022: Share Quotes and Sayings by the Iron Man of India as Images, HD Wallpapers and SMS on This Day.

Kharge also took to X and said, "When the people become united, then even the cruelest rule cannot stand before them... -- Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. "Tributes to the Iron Man of India, the first Deputy Prime Minister of the country, former Congress President and our idol, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who made independent India a complete nation, on his death anniversary," Kharge said. Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Birth Anniversary 2023: Know Key Facts About 'Iron Man of India', Instrumental in Integration of Over 550 Princely States Into Independent India.

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Death Anniversary

Tributes to the great Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his Punya Tithi. His visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to the nation's unity laid the foundations of modern India. His exemplary work guides us towards building a stronger, more united country. We continue to draw… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 15, 2023

“जब जनता एक हो जाती है, तब उसके सामने क्रूर से क्रूर शासन भी नहीं टिक सकता…” ~ सरदार वल्लभ भाई पटेल एक स्वतंत्र भारत को संपूर्ण राष्ट्र बनाने वाले, भारत के लौह पुरुष, देश के प्रथम उप प्रधानमंत्री, पूर्व कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष व हमारे आदर्श, सरदार वल्लभ भाई पटेल जी की पुण्यतिथि पर… pic.twitter.com/SUscpihFXE — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) December 15, 2023

He said, "The personality and thoughts of Sardar Patel will always inspire the coming generations to serve the nation." Patel died on December 15, 1950. He was the first Deputy Prime Minister and the first Home Minister of Independent India.

