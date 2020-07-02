Chennai, July 2: Ruling AIADMK legislator N. Sathan Prabhakar representing the Paramakudi Assembly constituency has tested positive for Coronavirus, said an official.

Prabhakar has been admitted for treatment at the government hospital in Ramanathapuram district. Prabhakar is the fifth legislator in Tamil Nadu and third one from the ruling AIADMK party to be infected with coronavirus. Coronavirus Cases in India Cross 6 Lakh, COVID-19 Death Toll Jumps to 17,834.

The other two AIADMK law makers are: Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister K.P. Anbalagan and K. Palani representing the Sriperumbudur Assembly constituency.

The two other law makers who were infected with coronavirus are from DMK namely R.T. Arasu elected from Cheyyur Assembly constituency and J. Anbalagan who recently died due to Covid-19.

