New Delhi July 2: India reported 434 deaths and 19,148 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. The total coronavirus cases in the country crossed the 6 lakh mark, according to the numbers shared by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday. The total positive cases in India stand at 6,04,641 including 2,26,947 active cases. The number of cured, discharged and migrated has improved to 3,59,860 cases. The death toll has increased to 17,834 in the country so far.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state in the pandemic in India. The total coronavirus cases in the state increased to 1,80,298. The state has also recorded a death toll of 8,053 cases so far. Tamil Nadu is the second worst-hit state, with a total of 94,049 cases. The total cases in New Delhi have inched closer to the 90,000 mark. Unlock 2 in Delhi: 'Status Quo' in National Capital, Night Curfew Timing Reduced by 1 Hour.

Here's the state-wise tally of coronavirus cases in India:

1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 50 50 0 100
2 Andhra Pradesh 8071 6988 193 15252
3 Arunachal Pradesh 128 66 1 195
4 Assam 2719 5851 12 8582
5 Bihar 2233 7946 70 10249
6 Chandigarh 73 367 6 446
7 Chhattisgarh 623 2303 14 2940
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 129 86 0 215
9 Delhi 27007 59992 2803 89802
10 Goa 713 670 4 1387
11 Gujarat 7335 24030 1867 33232
12 Haryana 4202 10499 240 14941
13 Himachal Pradesh 355 614 10 979
14 Jammu and Kashmir 2734 4856 105 7695
15 Jharkhand 575 1931 15 2521
16 Karnataka 8198 8063 253 16514
17 Kerala 2130 2439 24 4593
18 Ladakh 295 694 1 990
19 Madhya Pradesh 2625 10655 581 13861
20 Maharashtra 79091 93154 8053 180298
21 Manipur 681 579 0 1260
22 Meghalaya 9 42 1 52
23 Mizoram 37 123 0 160
24 Nagaland 291 168 0 459
25 Odisha 1938 5353 25 7316
26 Puducherry 430 272 12 714
27 Punjab 1652 3867 149 5668
28 Rajasthan 3317 14574 421 18312
29 Sikkim 48 53 0 101
30 Tamil Nadu 39859 52926 1264 94049
31 Telangana 9008 8082 267 17357
32 Tripura 302 1093 1 1396
33 Uttarakhand 589 2317 41 2947
34 Uttar Pradesh 6709 16629 718 24056
35 West Bengal 5959 12528 683 19170
Cases being reassigned to states 6832 6832
Total# 226947 359860 17834 604641

On Wednesday, Maharashtra witnessed the biggest single-day high in novel coronavirus cases, pushing to Covid-19 count beyond 1.8 lakh. According to Worldometers, India continues to be in fourth place among the worst-hit countries across the globe. Russia is in the third place, just ahead of India with a total of 654,405. USA tops the chart with a total of 2,779,953, the country reported more than 52,000 cases in the past 24 hours, according to Johns Hopkins.

