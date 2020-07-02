New Delhi July 2: India reported 434 deaths and 19,148 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. The total coronavirus cases in the country crossed the 6 lakh mark, according to the numbers shared by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday. The total positive cases in India stand at 6,04,641 including 2,26,947 active cases. The number of cured, discharged and migrated has improved to 3,59,860 cases. The death toll has increased to 17,834 in the country so far.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state in the pandemic in India. The total coronavirus cases in the state increased to 1,80,298. The state has also recorded a death toll of 8,053 cases so far. Tamil Nadu is the second worst-hit state, with a total of 94,049 cases. The total cases in New Delhi have inched closer to the 90,000 mark. Unlock 2 in Delhi: 'Status Quo' in National Capital, Night Curfew Timing Reduced by 1 Hour.

434 deaths and 19,148 new #COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours. Positive cases in India stand at 6,04,641 including 2,26,947 active cases, 3,59,860 cured/discharged/migrated & 17834 deaths: Ministry of Health & Family Welfare pic.twitter.com/rlKaWwgkXy — ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2020

Here's the state-wise tally of coronavirus cases in India:

1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 50 50 0 100 2 Andhra Pradesh 8071 6988 193 15252 3 Arunachal Pradesh 128 66 1 195 4 Assam 2719 5851 12 8582 5 Bihar 2233 7946 70 10249 6 Chandigarh 73 367 6 446 7 Chhattisgarh 623 2303 14 2940 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 129 86 0 215 9 Delhi 27007 59992 2803 89802 10 Goa 713 670 4 1387 11 Gujarat 7335 24030 1867 33232 12 Haryana 4202 10499 240 14941 13 Himachal Pradesh 355 614 10 979 14 Jammu and Kashmir 2734 4856 105 7695 15 Jharkhand 575 1931 15 2521 16 Karnataka 8198 8063 253 16514 17 Kerala 2130 2439 24 4593 18 Ladakh 295 694 1 990 19 Madhya Pradesh 2625 10655 581 13861 20 Maharashtra 79091 93154 8053 180298 21 Manipur 681 579 0 1260 22 Meghalaya 9 42 1 52 23 Mizoram 37 123 0 160 24 Nagaland 291 168 0 459 25 Odisha 1938 5353 25 7316 26 Puducherry 430 272 12 714 27 Punjab 1652 3867 149 5668 28 Rajasthan 3317 14574 421 18312 29 Sikkim 48 53 0 101 30 Tamil Nadu 39859 52926 1264 94049 31 Telangana 9008 8082 267 17357 32 Tripura 302 1093 1 1396 33 Uttarakhand 589 2317 41 2947 34 Uttar Pradesh 6709 16629 718 24056 35 West Bengal 5959 12528 683 19170 Cases being reassigned to states 6832 6832 Total# 226947 359860 17834 604641

On Wednesday, Maharashtra witnessed the biggest single-day high in novel coronavirus cases, pushing to Covid-19 count beyond 1.8 lakh. According to Worldometers, India continues to be in fourth place among the worst-hit countries across the globe. Russia is in the third place, just ahead of India with a total of 654,405. USA tops the chart with a total of 2,779,953, the country reported more than 52,000 cases in the past 24 hours, according to Johns Hopkins.

