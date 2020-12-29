Mumbai, December 29: All schools in Mumbai will remain closed till January 15, 2021. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation issued a circular regarding this on Tuesday. The decision was taken amid the rising concerns over a new strain of coronavirus. According to a report published in Mid-Day, American and consulate-run schools will open from January 18.

Earlier in November, the BMC had directed schools to remain shut till December 31. The schools and junior colleges across Maharashtra, including Mumbai were scheduled to reopen from November 23 for classes 9 to 12. The reopening of schools was postponed that time due to spike in COVID-19 cases. Mumbai Night Curfew Update: People Allowed to Travel After 11 PM But Not in Groups of More Than 4, Check Details.

Tweet by ANI:

All schools in Mumbai to remain closed till 15th January: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) #Maharashtra — ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2020

Earlier this month, the Maharashtra government imposed a night curfew in all municipal corporation areas of the state from 11 pm to 5 am. The curfew was imposed on December 22. However, people involved in essential activities, businesses and even travelling with certain conditions will be allowed to travel in Mumbai during the curfew.

