Mumbai, December 24: Amid the night curfew that has been enforced in Maharashtra till January 5, all essential activities, businesses and even travelling with certain conditions will be allowed, a senior Mumbai Police official said on Wednesday. The official listed out the rules for the renewed restrictions in the country's financial capital and said that during the night curfew between 11 pm and 6 am, people are allowed to travel on two and four wheelers, but not more than four people at a time. Night Curfew: Mumbai, Pune, Karnataka, Rajasthan, These Places Have Imposed Curfew So Far Ahead of Christmas 2020 & New Year's Eve.

According to a report by TOI, Joint commissioner of police (law and order) Vishwas Nangre Patil issued the clarification saying that people may even go for a walk or drive out during the curfew hours, but not in a group of five persons. Patil added saying that all essential services and business activities of night shifts will be allowed. However, establishments used for entertainment/recreational activities like pubs, restaurants, theatres etc must close at 11 pm when the curfew timings begin. Mumbai Police to Allow Movement to and From Airport During Night Curfew Hours.

The Police advised Mumbaikars to wear masks and urged them to keep distance. On December 21, the Maharashtra government imposed a night curfew in Mumbai and 27 other municipal corporations' jurisdictions for the next 15 days till January 5 amidst the huge global scare over a new strain of COVID-19 virus detected in the United Kingdom.

The state government has also authorised all District Collectors to implement similar restrictions if deemed necessary to control the COVID-19 spread. As per the previous orders on Monday, the respective District Collectors can take their own decision on it and implement similar night restrictions after taking permission from the Chief Secretary.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 24, 2020 11:49 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).