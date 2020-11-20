Mumbai, November 20: Mumbai schools will remain closed till December 31. According to reports, BMC took the decision as a precautionary measure, after studying the example of Delhi. The schools and junior colleges across Maharashtra, including Mumbai were scheduled to reopen from November 23 for classes 9 to 12.

Mumbai has witnessed an increase in coronavirus cases as a result of which schools will not re-open on November 23, as informed by Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar. India's COVID-19 Tally Jumps to 90 Lakh With 45,882 New Cases Reported in Past 24 Hours.

There has been a tremendous spike in cases in Delhi over the past few days. Taking this into according, the Delhi government announced all schools in the city-state will stay shut till further orders.

Schools in Mumbai to remain closed till December 31

All schools in BMC jurisdiction to remain closed till 31st December. The decision has been taken in the wake of rise in #COVID19 cases in Mumbai. Schools will not re-open on November 23rd: Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar (File photo) pic.twitter.com/rrdIenFotQ — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2020

COVID-19 tally in India crossed 90 lakh on Friday with 45,882 new cases reported in the past 24 hours. Taking into account the rise in coronavirus cases in Gujarat, the state government also decided against reopening of high and higher secondary schools, colleges and universities in the state in the wake of rising coronavirus cases in the western state.

